The Magnolia School District will hold its next monthly COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, November 17.
Students that are 12 years or older and district staff members may obtain the first or second dose of the vaccine. The clinic for students on the Magnolia High School campus will start at 9 a.m. in the Panther Arena lobby.
Magnolia Middle School students will receive their vaccine at 1:30 p.m. in the Middle School auditorium. District staff members may receive the vaccine at either location. Parents/Guardians should pick up immunization forms at the front desk of either campus, or the District Administration Building. Immunization forms for the vaccine must be completed and returned to the school office by Monday, November 15.