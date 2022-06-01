After a stint as superintendent at the Gurdon Public School District, a longtime Arkadelphia principal is returning to take the reigns as the leader of Arkadelphia Public Schools.
Following an executive session during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening, the Arkadelphia Board of Education voted unanimously to name Nikki Thomas as superintendent.
In a pool of 23 candidates, Thomas was one of four the school board interviewed for the position. She begins her new role on July 1.
“I think (hiring Thomas) proves the unity of this board in representing our community that it was a unanimous decision,” school board member Blake Bell told The Arkadelphian following the meeting.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TheArkadelphian.com.