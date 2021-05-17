Four students from Magnolia High School recently competed in the Arkansas Young Artist Association State Competition and won awards.
Shannon Coppersmith (11th grade) won 2nd in Tempera Expressive and 4th in Cut Paper/collage.
Maria Lopez (11th grade) won 2nd in Tempera Abstract and 2nd in Scratch-board Abstract.
Angie Saldana (12th grade) won 1st in Fiber Arts.
Risper Owuoche (11th grade) won 3rd in Mixed Media 2-D and 3rd in Scratch-board Expressive.
All four are students in Laurie Hicks' AP Studio Art class.