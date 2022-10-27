Next month, Emerson Elementary Principal Jennifer Kyle and a 4th-grade teacher will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education.
Kyle received notice of the school’s national award win recently and admits she was nervous and anxious as she monitored her computer throughout the day, awaiting the news.
When she finally saw the announcement come through, she knew she was supposed to be excited, but there was just so much emotion, she said.
“I honestly thought I would cry,” said Kyle, who has been the Emerson Elementary principal for nine years. “This is verifying all the work the teachers and staff put in all the time and what a great school we have. The teachers work so hard, and they are so deserving of this award.”
The honor of receiving a National Blue Ribbon School Award was only bestowed to two schools in Arkansas for 2022 -- Emerson Elementary and Springhill Elementary in Alexander.
To receive the award, which has been given out for the past 40 years, a school must first be nominated by the State of Arkansas to the U.S. Department of Education, Kyle explained.
Kyle said the school was nominated by the State of Arkansas based on high test scores in 2021, and from there, she completed an application for the award.
She said the school had to maintain their high-test scores on the ACT Aspire tests for several consecutive years to remain eligible for the award.
The U.S. Department of Education annually recognizes "public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps."
"The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning," according to the department.
Kyle and Presley Atkins, the 4th-grade teacher nominated by her peers to go along with Kyle, will be going to Washington on November 3-4 to officially accept the award.
"I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release. "As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."
People around the Emerson Taylor Bradley School District may stereotype about the race diversity on the elementary campus, but the student population might surprise them, Kyle said.
“We have the most diverse race in the district here,” she said.
Kyle said she understands there are many challenges of being a small school and some things they cannot offer like a larger school with more staff. However, she said this award showcases Emerson for the quality education provided to the children who attend the elementary school and the district itself.
“The teachers put in the work and the dedication and it’s not just them but a great community,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t feel like we are not on the map, but I feel this definitely puts us on the map.”