Makenzlei Nelson of Magnolia has completed the Junior National Young Leaders Conference program, held July 23-28 in Washington, D.C.
The six-day program provides a living classroom for students in the seventh and eighth grades as they develop leadership skills and enjoy the educational experience of the Nation’s Capitol.
Makenzlie was nominated to receive an award for her leadership, educational achievements and strength of character.
She is the daughter of Shaletha Snell.
With a focus on influential figures from American history and social advocacy, JrNYLC is a program packed with fun and engaging site experiences as well as hands-on activities that bring the concepts and skills of effective leadership to life.
Students at JrNYLC learn to work together as they develop action plans that they can put into practice in their homes and communities, and continue beyond their conference experience. Students also explore monuments and memorials in Washington and participate in an exclusive Capitol Hill experience, during which past attendees have visited the Floor of the House and heard a speech from a former member of Congress.