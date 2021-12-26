A microgravity experiment developed by a group of Texarkana ISD sixth graders is heading to the International Space Station in 2022, following a rigorous selection process through the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP).
This fall, all fifth-grade students at Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School, and all sixth, seventh and eighth-grade Texas Middle School students enrolled in Science Honors, spent six weeks learning about microgravity experimental design and developed more than 140 proposals that competed for inclusion in the SSEP Mission 16 to the International Space Station.
The top three projects from TISD were then submitted to the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education (NCESSE) for consideration by the SSEP Mission 16 Step 2 Review Board. The program recently announced its final selections.
“The Effects of Space Travel and Microgravity on Hybrid Brine Shrimp Eggs,” an experiment created by TISD sixth graders Tiffany Bowen, Jaeden Rios and Rivers Glass, is now bound for the International Space Station in the Spring/Summer of 2022.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.