Emerson High School has announced its honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year.
7th GRADE All A’s: Lillian Clements, Jacey Cochran, Kaniya French, Mahariah Mallory, Hannah Massey, Aiden Watson, Krislyn Willis
7th GRADE AB Honor Roll: Maxwell Flynt, India Glover, Lydia Vaughan, Baxter Waller, Kaden Waller, Zadie Watson, Zoey Watson
8th GRADE All A’s: Symphonie Campbell, Sidney Eures, Emilee Hanson, Koby Higginbotham, Oree Johnson III, Jayden Krenn, Lexi Samples
8th GRADE AB Honor Roll: Havyn Carrington, Carson Cochran, Denielle Crockett, Karley Gunnels, London Hughes, Ayla James, Brentley Murphy, Brailey Tuberville, Elisha Vaughan, Gracie Vaughan
9th GRADE ALL A’s: James Bush, Breelan Reeves
9th GRADE -- AB HONOR ROLL: Chrissi Benoit, Elizabeth Billinglsey, Alexis Burns, Ka’Lee Hanson, Chloe Mason, Breanna McWilliams, Ciara Murray, Elena Quintana, Max rich, Haydn Warrick
10th GRADE -- ALL A’S: Olivia Clements, Drake Ferguson, Kaylen Jeffery, Gloria Carrasco- Linan, Addie Mayfield, Kendall Staggs
10th GRADE – AB HONOR ROLL: Karlie McNatt, Taylor Miller, Page Nichols
11th GRADE -- All A’s: Niya Franklin, Sidney Tinnell
11th GRADE -- AB HONOR ROLL: Meg Ainsworth, Ja’Kayla Doss, Xander Freeman, Ryleigh Hays, Savannah Pyle, Mason Rich, Henry Robinson II, Deziray Vaughan
12th GRADE -- ALL A’S: Connor Bridges, Carter Cromeans, Morgan Dendy, Abigail Flow, Hallie Fry, Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell, Deja Nunley
12th GRADE -- AB HONOR ROLL: Carmelo Biddle, Grace Humphreys, Kelsi Norment