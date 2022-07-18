Sarah Story, the Magnolia School District Teacher of the Year, is one of 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
The Arkansas Department of Education named the regional finalists on Friday. The regional finalists will be recognized at an event August 4 at the Governor’s Mansion. At that time, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. was recently selected as the East Side Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Story is a special education teacher of a self-contained classroom at East Side.
Originally from Mount Pleasant, TX, she came to Magnolia in 2009 to attend Southern Arkansas University. She did her student teaching at East Side and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 2013. Story continued her education by pursuing and graduating with her master’s degree in special education in 2015. She has been working for the Magnolia School District for 9 years.
Her East Side family helped her plan her wedding to Andrew Story in 2016 and regaled her with tales of motherhood when she was getting ready to welcome their son Theo into the world in 2018. The East Side family has been by her side through all of the ups and downs of life, and she says that they are the reason that she is the teacher she is today.
In her free time, she enjoys running, reading psychological thrillers, and listening to true crime podcasts.
Her goal as a teacher is that each of her students will know that they are valued and important. She saw a quote once that stated, “Just because a student is non-verbal does not mean they have nothing to say.” She enjoys helping students, both verbal and non-verbal, learn how to express themselves and explore their world, while also developing their social and academic skills.
The greatest moments for her are when she sees her students begin to grasp concepts that they have struggled with in the past, whether it is a student who is only beginning to communicate using their voice or other communication system or tackling an academic skill that they have wrestled with for a long time.
She became a teacher because she believes that if people want to change the world, they do it by educating children and teaching them empathy, reasoning, communication, and to believe in themselves.
The regional finalists receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
The four state semi-finalists that will be announced in August will be selected from among the 13 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
The other regional finalists:
Jessica Bilbo, Library Media, Grades K-5, Harmony Leadership Academy Texarkana, Arkansas School District Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative
Angela Brady, Math, Grade 6, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District, Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative.
Teresa Cantrell, Music, Grades K-2, Wynne Primary School, Wynne School District, Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative.
Lisa Jensen, Second Grade, Alma Primary School, Alma School District, Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative
Amber Leaton. Social Studies, Grades 11 & 12 Bryant High School. Bryant Public Schools, Dawson Education Service Cooperative.
Stephanie Long, Third Grade, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale Public Schools, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Kara McGee, Second Grade, Mabelvale Elementary School, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County.
Cheryl Ring, Family and Consumer Science, Grades 10-12, Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis School District, Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative.
Sarah Sabbatini Dyslexia, Interventionist/Library Media, Grades 1-5, Portland Elementary School, Hamburg School District, Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.
Capri Salaam Social Studies, Grades 7 & 8, North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative.
Elouise Shorter, Math, Grades 9-12, Dollarway High School, Pine Bluff School District, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.
Allan West, Gifted and Talented, Grades K-4, Central Elementary School, Cabot Public Schools, Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative.