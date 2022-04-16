High school students from across the state will showcase their intellect in the annual Arkansas Governor’s Academic Competition “Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2022” airing Saturday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m.
“Quiz Bowl 2022” will be broadcast in two parts: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. A total of 14 teams in seven conferences will compete in the state finals for scholarship money.
The first round of matching beginning at 9 a.m. will include in order of appearance:
2A – Haas Hall Academy (Bentonville) vs. Life Way Christian (Centerton).
7A –Southside Fort Smith vs. Rogers.
4A – Subiaco Academy vs. Berryville.
5A – Valley View vs. Batesville.
Matches will resume at 1:30 p.m. and feature in order of appearance:
3A – Mountain View vs. Centerpoint.
6A – Benton vs. Russellville.
1A – Haas Hall Academy (Rogers) vs. Norfork.
Each match will last approximately one hour. Matches will be available to stream on YouTube at bit.ly/2022quizbowl in the week following broadcast.
“Quiz Bowl” is a celebration and recognition of scholarship that has been an Arkansas PBS tradition since 1985. In a series of questions, players must display their knowledge in literature, math, science, history, art, music and economics.
Teams from across the state compete for the chance to represent Arkansas in national tournaments.
The Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association holds regional tournaments around the state during March. Teams are assigned to a site, and a random drawing places the teams on the pairing schedule. A percentage of teams in the tournament advance to the state tournament. The top two teams from each classification advance to the State Conference Finals.