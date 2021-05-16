Degrees and certificates were conferred to 936 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) five colleges and graduate school on Saturday.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held; however, the various colleges held independent virtual commemorations this month.
The following are South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.
UAMS College of Medicine
The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.
El Dorado
Gelina Buslig
Matthew Cordell
Victoria Davis
Laney Sideroff
Forrest Woods
Magnolia
Anjali Patel
UAMS College of Nursing
The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
Magnolia
Patrice Heard
Waldo
Tara Almand
UAMS College of Health Professions
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Suzanna Haygood -- El Dorado
Jessica Henderson – Prescott
Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Courtney Phelps -- Strong
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Abigail Beard -- Bearden
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences
Alexis Downum -- El Dorado
Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Dietetics and Nutrition
Lindsay Hutchins -- El Dorado
UAMS College of Pharmacy
The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.
Camden
Kennedy Richard
Magnolia
Laura Bolt
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Master of Public Health
Stephanie Powell – Stamps
Degrees were awarded to 177 in the College of Medicine, 218 in the College of Nursing, 105 in the College of Pharmacy, 72 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 302 in the College of Health Professions and 62 in the Graduate School.
Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health, master of science in healthcare analytics and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.