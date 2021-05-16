UAMS

Degrees and certificates were conferred to 936 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) five colleges and graduate school on Saturday.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held; however, the various colleges held independent virtual commemorations this month.

The following are South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.

UAMS College of Medicine

The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.

El Dorado

Gelina Buslig

Matthew Cordell

Victoria Davis

Laney Sideroff

Forrest Woods

Magnolia

Anjali Patel

UAMS College of Nursing

The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

Magnolia

Patrice Heard

Waldo

Tara Almand

UAMS College of Health Professions

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Suzanna Haygood -- El Dorado

Jessica Henderson – Prescott

Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Courtney Phelps -- Strong

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Abigail Beard -- Bearden

Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences

Alexis Downum -- El Dorado

Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Dietetics and Nutrition

Lindsay Hutchins -- El Dorado

UAMS College of Pharmacy

The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.

Camden

Kennedy Richard

Magnolia

Laura Bolt

UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Master of Public Health

Stephanie Powell – Stamps

Degrees were awarded to 177 in the College of Medicine, 218 in the College of Nursing, 105 in the College of Pharmacy, 72 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 302 in the College of Health Professions and 62 in the Graduate School.

Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health, master of science in healthcare analytics and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.

