Qui Nguyen, screenwriter for the hit Disney animated movie “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as an El Dorado High School graduate, will be the celebrity reader for this year’s virtual “Read for the Record” program, with the El Dorado School District.
“Read for the Record” will take place on Thursday online at each elementary school – Hugh Goodwin, Northwest, Yocum, and Yocum Primary.
This year’s book is “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon,” by Kat Zhang and Charlene Chua. Approximately 1,525 students in kindergarten through second grade will receive free copies of the book, provided by the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF). For El Dorado, this celebration will be the 12th anniversary for the event, held annually across the United States to support literacy and help break the world record for students reading the same book on the same day.
Nguyen’s award-winning film, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” centers on the importance of family, drawing inspiration from Asian cultures and landscapes. A native of El Dorado and graduate of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Nguyen began his career as an independent playwright in New York. Soon his plays, which were innovative in their use of multimedia, puppetry, and other elements, featured sold-out audiences, as well as winning national awards.
He first became a writer with Marvel Studios, then joined Walt Disney Animation Studios. Screenwriting credits include programming for Netflix, PBS, AMC, and SyFy. He won an Emmy award for the preschool program, “Peg & Cat”. He also is known for fight choreography skills, which were put to use in the Raya movie.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, each school will listen to Nguyen read the book, “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon”. Afterward, teachers will lead students in further considering ideas from the story, including themes of identity and self- affirmation. Activities for study also may feature family history and cultural symbols from other areas of the world. The book affirms the importance of celebrating individuality and caring for one another.
Specific activities in the El Dorado School District will include the following:
-- At each school, students will participate in a Chinese parade, led by a 6-foot Chinese Parade Dragon.
-- Instructional Facilitators will dress in Chinese costumes, or as characters from the book.
-- Books about Chinese culture, as well as dragon books from different cultures, will be featured in school libraries. One school will share with parents that this is Dragon Week, where each day, students will read along with a different dragon book. Students also can listen to these stories during reading time.
-- Cardboard dragons will be featured at each school.
-- Art classes will discuss difference in Eastern and Western dragons. Students will make their own dragons.
-- School lunches will include Asian-style meals with fried rice and fortune cookies.
-- Students will have the opportunity to take AR (Accelerated Reading) tests on the book. Points earned can be used toward their personal reading goals.
At the district, the Shared Reading program is continuing, with guest readers virtually reading children’s books to El Dorado elementary students throughout the year. This program promotes literacy, as well as providing valuable glimpses into colleges, careers, and other aspects of life.
The local “Read for the Record” project joins with millions of others to celebrate literacy by participating in the largest shared reading experience in the United States. Through the national organization, Jumpstart, “Read for the Record” is an annual campaign for students reading the same book on the same day. In the process, it also creates public awareness of the importance of literacy. According to Jumpstart, children in this program build greater academic skills. Each year, millions of adults and students are able to take part.