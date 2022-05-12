Magnolia High School senior Troi Kacsir was chosen as the 2022 Chamber of Commerce Young Person of the Year at the annual Chamber banquet on March 17.
This award is designed to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of young people in the community. The winner is presented with a $250 scholarship, sponsored by Southern Title & Closing, to be used to continue their education.
Nominees must reside in Columbia County and should exhibit the following qualities: Leadership ability; Involvement and/or Contribution to Community; Involvement and/or Contribution to School; Volunteerism; Innovation and Creativity. The individual must also be in the top ten percent of his or her class.
Kacsir has had many outstanding achievements while at Magnolia High School. She has served as Student Council president and as Quiz Bowl captain for three years. Kacsir organized the MHS community blood drive and a Panther pre-game fireworks show honoring victims of 9/11. She also earned a composite score of 34 on the ACT exam, with 36 being the best score.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the MHS Platinum Club. During her senior year, she was awarded the PEO Chapter CW Scholarship and the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship. Kacsir plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia the fall of 2022.