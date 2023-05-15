Edward Sharp Jr., a 10th grade student at Magnolia High School, has been selected to attend the prestigious Ag Discovery summer program at Florida A&M University.
The Ag Discovery program is a unique opportunity for high school students to explore careers in the fields of agriculture, animal science, and related disciplines. At Florida A&M University, Sharp will participate in hands-on activities and research projects under the guidance of experienced faculty members and industry professionals.
Edward's parents, Edward and Brandi Sharp, are thrilled with their son's accomplishment. "We are so proud of Edward and his dedication to pursuing his interests in the agricultural sciences," said Mr. Sharp. "We know that this experience at Florida A&M will be invaluable for his future studies and career goals."