Public schools in Arkansas open two weeks from today, still facing the problem of how to keep students, faculty and staff safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year ago, no vaccine was available. Schools nationwide – with millions of dollars in federal and state aid – created elaborate safety precautions. These included masks for students and teachers, providing options for “remote learning,” vacant classrooms on Fridays, and limits on extracurricular activities.
A year later, there’s a vaccine but in Columbia County, only 31 percent of the population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated. Another 11.5 is partially vaccinated. Columbia and surrounding counties lag behind the estimated 41.52 percent of the state’s 12+ population that is fully immunized
The Magnolia School District, which has about 2,700 students, held a well-publicized vaccination event for students, faculty and staff last Wednesday – 30 people received shots.
“We certainly hoped that we would not be faced with these challenges again to start this year, but here we are, and like last year, we will do what is in the best interest of our kids’ well-being,” Magnolia School Superintendent John Ward said in a response to an email from magnoliareporter.com.
“Right now, that means everyone who is eligible needs to get the vaccine. At the end of May, we had approximately 60% of our faculty and staff vaccinated. I am unsure of what that percentage is today, but I do know it has increased. I am unsure what percentage of our student body has received the vaccine,” Ward said.
The district will continue to encourage vaccinations and will have more clinics, Ward said.
State law does not require that students wear masks indoors this coming school year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special legislative season for this week that may amend or repeal the controversial law, known as Act 1002.
Whatever happens, Ward said he wants parents of students in grades 5-12 “to seriously consider having their child wear a mask indoors.”
The Magnolia School District will continue measures to contain the virus thorough good sanitation and distancing practices when possible.
“We realize there are going to be challenges with quarantines, however, for those individuals who are vaccinated, quarantine will not be required.
“For those students who are quarantined, expectations for keeping up with assignments will not look the same as it did last year. Those students will be required to stay engaged in the educational process, and they will be held responsible for turning in assignments,” Ward said.
Data supports the conclusion that students do better academically if they’re on campus for classes, he said.
“Our kids need to be on campus, not only for academic reasons, but for their social and emotional well-being also. For those reasons, we are not offering a virtual option as we provided last year. At any point we have to close a school due to COVID, it will be treated as an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day just like we use for inclement weather,” Ward said.
Teachers who may contract COVID-19 will have limited options, Ward said. There won’t be special COVID-related leave time this academic year.
“If (faculty) are quarantined or isolated, and unable to continue to work, they will have to use sick days. Again, if they have a vaccine they won’t have to quarantine. I realize some people are getting COVID even though they are vaccinated. We are trying to work through those issues,” Ward said.
“We are going to provide onsite instruction to our kids as safely as we possibly can. At this point, masks will be optional unless we get further requirements from the state level. For those who are not eligible for the vaccine, again, parents may want to seriously consider masks,” Ward said.
