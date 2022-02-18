Nevada High School students participated in the FBLA District IV Spring Leadership Conference.
Twenty students brought home awards and qualified for state competitions. Six of the 20 students won first place.
Students attending were Garret Hilliard, Sebastian Garcia Valera, Max Callicott, Taylor Gourley, Ethan Burns, Alexis Smith, Kennedy Messer Kalisa Williams, Skylar Pearson, Tyneshia Young, Karsyn Taylor, Karsen Moss, Morgan Dillard, Katie Haddix, Aerilynn Tolar, Reed Foster, Keymah Jackson, Destin Lewis, Brogan Rhodes, JaNiya Harper, Caleb Moss, Neil Langston and Jada Grant.