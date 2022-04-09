Emerson High School All As Honor Roll, and All As and Bs Honor Roll, for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-2022 academic year.
7th Grade -- All A’s: London Hughes, Oree Johnson III, Lexi Samples
7th Grade -- AB Honor Roll: Carson Cochran, Denielle Crockett,, Katlynn Dendy, Triston Fish, A’Kayla French, Koby Higginbotham, Jayden Krenn, Brentley Murphy, Joseph Owen, Brailey Tuberville, Elisha Vaughan
8th Grade -- All A’s: Elizabeth Billingsley, James Bush, Ka’Lee Hanson, Jasper Jones, Breelan Reeves, Carlee Roberson, Haydn Warrick
8th Grade -- AB Honor Roll: Chrissi Benoit, Alexis Burns, Mckenzie Canfield, Dawson Dooly, Chloe Mason, Ciara Murray, Elena Quintana, Max Rich, Makiah Richardson, Joseph Smith, Miles Welch
9th Grade -- All A’s: Drake Ferguson, Addie Mayfield
9th Grade -- AB Honor Roll: Kaylen Jeffery, Page Nichols, Kendall Staggs
10th Grade -- All A’s: Niya Franklin, Kaylie Jo Wade
10th Grade – AB Honor Roll: Ryleigh Hays, Savannah Pyle, Deziray Vaughan
11th Grade -- All A’s: Morgan Dendy, Abigail Flow, Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell
11th Grade -- AB Honor Roll: None
12th Grade -- All A’S: Aiden Mayfield, John Paul Miller, Logan Reeves, Samuel Matthew Wade, Alexander Zorsch
12th Grade- AB Honor Roll: Corneisha Griffin, Nicholas Pyle, Brianna Smith, Norman Smith