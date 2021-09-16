Meeting for the regular monthly school board meeting Monday, September 13, all seven members of the Warren School Board were present and voted to approve the construction of the new elementary school and sports arena.
A vote of the people and previous actions by the board to issue bonds has made the new projects a reality. The board has been dealing with ways to meet the estimated cost of the new facilities after construction costs skyrocketed after the bonds were approved due to COVID’s impact on the economy. Those issues have been solved with the help of $2 million of American Rescue funds provided by the federal government. Work will now proceed as rapidly as possible.
