Nineteen students at Magnolia High School have earned the distinction of being a member of the 2022-2023 Gold Club.
To be eligible for membership in the prestigious club, a student must score 30 or higher on any of the four subtests of the ACT exam.
Members include Claire Mayo, Morgan Middleton, Keylee Camp, Kathryn Watson, Kendall Haire, Ashlyn Middleton, Hannah Gunnels, Magen Bond, Leighton Daniels, Caroline Daniel, Karley Lancaster, Jaliah Larry, Colin Herold, Kevin Cabriales, Jacob Lewis, Tristan Jones, Will Griffeth, Alexander Poulsen, Camden Smith.