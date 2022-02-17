The Magnolia School Board voted during Tuesday’s meeting to discontinue the district’s mask policy.
It also voted to include COVID-19 in the school policy related to disease and parasites. They also terminated contact tracing by the district.
Superintendent John Ward said that while the positivity rate is 20 percent, the availability of home tests that do not get reported makes it hard to get an accurate percentage.
By including COVID-19 in the communicable diseases and parasites section of the policy manual, along with other diseases like chicken pox and measles, nurses have the authority to admit students back to school.
The full policy states:
“Students with communicable diseases or with human host parasites that are transmittable in a school environment shall demonstrate respect for other students by not attending school while they are capable of transmitting their condition to others. Students whom the school nurse determines are unwell or unfit for school attendance or who are believed to have a communicable disease or condition will be required to be picked up by their parent or guardian. Specific examples include, but are not limited to: Covid-19, Varicella (chicken pox), measles, scabies, conjunctivitis (Pink Eye), impetigo/MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), streptococcal and staphylococcal infections, ringworm, mononucleosis, Hepatitis A, B, or C, mumps, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever (100.4 F when taken orally). A student who has been sent home by the school nurse will be subsequently readmitted, at the discretion of the school nurse, when the student is no longer a transmission risk. In some instances, a letter from a health care provider may be required prior to the student being readmitted to the school.
“To help control the possible spread of communicable diseases, school personnel shall follow the district's exposure control plan when dealing with any bloodborne, foodborne, and airborne pathogens exposures. Standard precautions shall be followed relating to the handling, disposal, and cleanup of blood and other potentially infectious materials such as all body fluids, secretions and excretions (except sweat).
“In accordance with 4.57 – IMMUNIZATION the district shall maintain a copy of each student's immunization record and a list of individuals with exemptions from immunization which shall be education records as defined in policy 4.13. That policy provides that an education record may be disclosed to appropriate parties in connection with an emergency if knowledge of the information is necessary to protect the health or safety of the student or other individuals.
“A student enrolled in the district who has an immunization exemption may be removed from school at the discretion of the Arkansas Department of Health during an outbreak of the disease for which the student is not vaccinated. The student may not return to the school until the outbreak has been resolved and the student's return to school is approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.
“The parents or legal guardians of students found to have live human host parasites that are transmittable in a school environment will be asked to pick up their child. The parents or legal guardians will be given information concerning the eradication and control of human host parasites. A student may be readmitted after the school nurse or designee has determined the student no longer has live human host parasites that are transmittable in a school environment.
“Each school may conduct screenings of students for human host parasites that are transmittable in a school environment needed. The screenings shall be conducted in a manner that respects the privacy and confidentiality of each student.”
In other board news:
-- Middle school principal Gwen Carter and High school assistant principal Jessica Aryee told the board about curriculum changes. All pre-AP classes have been renamed to advanced or accelerated because of a requirement that students taking pre-AP classes must take all of them: math, algebra, and English literature.
Ward said those classes are not applicable to all students.
The changes to these classes are in name only. Ward said the rigor or the courses will remain the same.
At the high school, several “career” classes have been added. This allows for a three-credit completer course. Students taking three classes along these paths will receive certificates of completion in those fields when they graduate.
-- Board approved the sale of seven buses for a total of $14,907.93.
-- Board approved the calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Students will have 178 instructional days. School will start on Augugst22.
Scott Nipper said the legislature changed the regulations for when school may start. Schools may open no earlier than the Monday two weeks before Labor Day.
Thanksgiving break will be November 21-25. Christmas break will be December 22-January 4.
Nipper said Christmas break is starting later to make sure the district had the required number of days in the semester.
Winter break will be February 10 and 13. These days can also be used as bad weather make-up days. Spring break will be March 20-24. The last day of school will be June 2, 2023.
-- Board approved to offer summer school at East Side, Central, Middle School and High School.