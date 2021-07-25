The Arkansas Governor’s School is sending its 370 students home a week early as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials of the school, held at Arkansas Tech University, decided Friday to dismiss students on Saturday. The students will pivot to remote learning through the end of the session next Sunday.
The decision to send the almost 370 rising high school seniors participating in the 42nd Arkansas Governor's School home was made after three students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will transition the remainder of the 42nd Arkansas Governor's School to a virtual format that will allow students to complete the curriculum from home," said Dr. Robin Lasey, director of AGS, and Dr. Jeff Woods, co-director of AGS, in a statement issued Friday night. "Given the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in our state at this time and our civic responsibility to contribute to the health and safety of AGS students, faculty and staff as well as the larger community, we believe it is in everyone's best interest to make this pivot to remote learning."
The checkout process began Saturday morning.
AGS 2021 is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 1.
"There is one week remaining in the 42nd Arkansas Governor's School," said Lasey and Woods. "Our faculty is committed to continuing the meaningful educational experience that our students have participated in since we convened on July 5. We will apply the lessons in remote teaching and learning that we learned during AGS 2020 to make the best of our final few days with this current group of remarkable young people from around our state."
Gov. Asa Hutchinson had been scheduled to speak to the students on Tuesday.