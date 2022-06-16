The TexARKana School District has named Jessica Bilbo as the district’s “Teacher of the Year.”
Bilbo is the Library Media Specialist at Harmony Leadership Academy in TexARKana. She has 14 years of experience, all with TASD.
Bilbo received her bachelor's degree in education and master’s of education in library media and Information from Southern Arkansas University. While attending, she was a member of the President's Ambassadors and Alpha Sigma Alpha.
As the library media specialist of Harmony Leadership Academy, Bilbo strives to provide a library that is engaging and transformative. “I believe that all students should have access to books that will create lifelong readers and critical thinkers,” she said. She coordinates with teachers to provide research classes that offer an enrichment of classroom curriculum. Bilbo has presented professional development sessions on research and technology at both the state and local level.
Bilbo is a National Board-Certified Librarian and assisted in writing the 2013 Arkansas Library Media Curriculum Frameworks. Over the past 14 years, she has written successful grants totaling over $38,000 for the library. Bilbo is also the campus webmaster and Facebook manager, as well as a member of the Lighthouse Team and Arkansas Leadership Academy.
Bilbo is the current president of the Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and a member of the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media. She is a parishioner of Hardy United Methodist Church, where she leads the HIS Kids Choir. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and daughter, who is a Harmony Leadership Academy student.