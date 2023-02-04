Morgan Ochs was recognized as the 2022-2023 Taylor High School Homecoming Queen on Friday, January 6.
The event was hosted by the Taylor High School Student Council.
An afternoon coronation ceremony was held and the court was recognized during a pre-game ceremony that evening.
The Court included:
Queen - Morgan Ochs
Miss THS - Maggie McHenry
Mr. THS - Titan Harris
Athletic Sweetheart - Karley Wilkerson
Athletic Beau - Peyton Smith
Tiger Maid - Brianna Hinshaw
Senior Maids - Makenzie Burns and Bailee Rogers
Junior Maids - Makayla Downs and Jacie Taylor
Sophomore Maids - Julieann Stacks and Sadie Foster
Freshman Maids - Genna Braswell and Anistyn Nolte
Miss TES - Katelyn Downs
Mr. TES - Aiden Hunter