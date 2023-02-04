Taylor

The 2022-2023 Taylor High School Homecoming Court.

Morgan Ochs was recognized as the 2022-2023 Taylor High School Homecoming Queen on Friday, January 6.

The event was hosted by the Taylor High School Student Council.

An afternoon coronation ceremony was held and the court was recognized during a pre-game ceremony that evening.

The Court included:

Queen - Morgan Ochs

Miss THS - Maggie McHenry

Mr. THS - Titan Harris

Athletic Sweetheart - Karley Wilkerson

Athletic Beau - Peyton Smith

Tiger Maid - Brianna Hinshaw

Senior Maids - Makenzie Burns and Bailee Rogers

Junior Maids - Makayla Downs and Jacie Taylor

Sophomore Maids - Julieann Stacks and Sadie Foster

Freshman Maids - Genna Braswell and Anistyn Nolte

Miss TES - Katelyn Downs

Mr. TES - Aiden Hunter

