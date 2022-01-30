The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has awarded 88 grants totaling $37,500 through the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program.
“School gardens and taste tests have proven to be valuable tools in teaching children about agriculture, nutrition, and a variety of skills. The lessons learned through these programs can have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.
The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program was established to help schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The Department will award $500 grants to the schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recognizes the following South Arkansas schools as grantees of the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program (*Recipients marked by an asterisk were also recipients of the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program.)
Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Inc., Arkadelphia*
Drew Central Elementary, Monticello*
Genoa Central School District, Texarkana
Hope Academy of Public Service, Hope
Monticello Intermediate School, Monticello
Monticello Middle School, Monticello
Spring Hill High School, Hope
The Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program was established to help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown, specialty crops. The Department will award $250 grants to the schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials, and specialty crop seeds and plants. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recognized these South Arkansas schools as grantees of the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program:
Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Inc., Arkadelphia
Drew Central Elementary, Monticello
SAU Tech ABC Preschool, Camden
The farm to school grant programs were available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. In addition to the funding, the Department’s Farm to School and Early Childhood Education Program staff will provide technical assistance to grantees upon request. The grant programs were developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to increase production and consumption of specialty crops in schools. Specialty crops, as defined by the USDA, are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops.
