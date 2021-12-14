The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Office of Computer Science is continuing the Computer Science and Computing Innovation Grant opportunity for Arkansas public K-12 schools.
This opportunity includes up to $250,000 in total reimbursement funding that has been allocated for the purchase of curriculum, software licenses, non-fundamental equipment, professional development, student incentives, and other approved expenses that directly support the instruction of the ADE K-12 Computer Science and Computing Standards.
This is a multi-stage competitive grant process; each proposal will be judged by a committee. Chosen proposals will be invited and required to complete and submit an ADE-required grant application, based on the proposal, for full approval before funding is awarded and released. This grant application must be completed and submitted by August 20, 2022, or the school will lose access to the funding.
ADE expects to award approximately three $25,000 grants, five $20,000 grants, and 10 $7,500.00 grants; however, ADE may elect not to award all grants or full grant amounts if the quality of the proposals do not warrant award. ADE maintains the discretion to award, not award, and/or modify award amounts of any or all grants under this program. Prior receipt of funding under previous Computer Science Innovation Grant programs does not disqualify proposals.
CLICK HERE for the proposal submission system.
Proposals will be evaluated on the level of innovation and potential effectiveness in regards to:
-- Broadening student participation in computer science courses with an additional emphasis placed on programs that broaden participation within underserved populations
-- Increasing computer science teacher capacity within the school and understanding of computer science for involved educators
-- Increasing community understanding and local industry support of local computer science initiatives/programs
-- Number of, and the impact on, students, teachers, and/or community members reached by the proposal
-- Follow up components and/or outreach/marketing components
The proposal process closes at 11:45 p.m. April 30, 2022. Preliminary award decisions will be released by May, 28, 2022.
Grant proposals must include a proposed budget that includes a summary of all costs, and lists any outside funding expected. Spending of awarded grant funds may deviate up to 10% within each category without additional approval; however, no additional funds will be granted for programs that exceed awarded amounts.
Programs will be forward funded up to 50% of the projected grant award amount; the remaining 50% will be funded once the first half is fully and appropriately expensed. Organizations may contract with curriculum/professional development providers to provide training to educators as needed.