Connie Browning was recently selected as Teacher of the Year for the East Side Elementary School campus in Magnolia. She has worked there as a kindergarten teacher for the past four years.
She received a bachelor of science degree from Stephen F. Austin in 2000 and a master of science in library media information from Texas A&M - Commerce in 2008.
Prior to her move to Taylor, and joining the Magnolia School District, Browning taught in Winnsboro, TX and Waco, TX.
Browning's professional goal is to become a school librarian and institute a program to include technology that can be transferred into the classroom. She also hopes to instill a love of reading to all her students. Her favorite part in her role as a teacher has always been teaching students how to read.
Browning spends her spare time with her family and enjoys reading, playing pickleball and top golf as well as kayaking and spending time on the lake.