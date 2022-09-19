This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School.

Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m.

The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But a Backpack.” Wednesday is “Y2K/2000s.” Thursday is “Twin/Group.” Friday is “Panther Spirit/Red Out.”

The Homecoming Court presentation for Queen Terriona Smith will be at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Panther Arena. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The Homecoming Court will also be presented before the Magnolia-Arkansas High football game. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. with the game at 7 p.m.

Members of the Homecoming Court:

Queen Terriona Smith

Senior Honor Maids -- Jakiya Sanders and Everleigh Johnson.

Junior Honor Maids -- Addison Anderson and Kiya Derrick.

Sophomore Honor Maids – Jayden Young and Olivia Langford.

Homecoming Maids

Keasia Reed

Janiyah Glover

Aziah Sanders

Shunti Lindsey

Lauren Wilson

Makala Leslie

Deanna Parker

Maggie McDonald

Jaylee Wilkerson

Zakiyah McKamie

Brooklynn Perry

Lainey Scruggs

Zaria Henderson

Caroline Daniels

Marley Ford

Jasmine Glover

