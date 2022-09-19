This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School.
Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m.
The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But a Backpack.” Wednesday is “Y2K/2000s.” Thursday is “Twin/Group.” Friday is “Panther Spirit/Red Out.”
The Homecoming Court presentation for Queen Terriona Smith will be at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Panther Arena. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
The Homecoming Court will also be presented before the Magnolia-Arkansas High football game. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. with the game at 7 p.m.
Members of the Homecoming Court:
Queen Terriona Smith
Senior Honor Maids -- Jakiya Sanders and Everleigh Johnson.
Junior Honor Maids -- Addison Anderson and Kiya Derrick.
Sophomore Honor Maids – Jayden Young and Olivia Langford.
Homecoming Maids
Keasia Reed
Janiyah Glover
Aziah Sanders
Shunti Lindsey
Lauren Wilson
Makala Leslie
Deanna Parker
Maggie McDonald
Jaylee Wilkerson
Zakiyah McKamie
Brooklynn Perry
Lainey Scruggs
Zaria Henderson
Caroline Daniels
Marley Ford
Jasmine Glover