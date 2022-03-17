The Magnolia School District has noted problems with two of its buses.
The Flower Bus will not run its afternoon route.
Also, the Frog Bus will not run Thursday afternoon or on Friday.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 3:39 pm
The Magnolia School District has noted problems with two of its buses.
The Flower Bus will not run its afternoon route.
Also, the Frog Bus will not run Thursday afternoon or on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.