A new K-4 school campus will cost Arkadelphia Public Schools a little over $26 million. In a special-called meeting Friday morning at the Iron Mountain Marina conference center, the Arkadelphia Board of Education approved an inflation-proof budget to construct the new Peake Elementary School campus.
In its discussions the school board agreed to shave $362,000 from the overall project, opting against a 12-foot-wide shade canopy that would have connected the eastern and western wings of the school. Cutting the canopy out of the plans knocked $340,000 off the overall price tag. The board also nixed the architect’s idea to add a metal Badger logo to the facade facing Pine Street, knocking another $22,000 off the price.
The school board had the option to remove sinks from K-1 classrooms ($27,000), a stage curtain for the auditorium ($24,000), and a sound reinforcement system for classrooms ($99,000). Those features will be included in the finalized plans.
Playground equipment and classroom furniture were not costs the Little Rock-based Lewis Architect Engineers factored into the overall project.
Though there was no formal action taken at Friday’s meeting, board members appeared to be in agreement to purchase new playground equipment for the new Peake campus. There was discussion of moving the equipment from Central and/or Perritt to the new campus. That would be a costly move, said Jimmy King, director of support services for the school district. King said the district was given a cost estimate of $35,000 to move the existing equipment from Central to the old Goza building, where elementary classes are taught now.
