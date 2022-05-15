Columbia Christian School will conduct the graduation ceremony for its 2022 senior class at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The ceremony will be at the school gymnasium.
Seniors are:
Lucas Carter. He will major in forestry at Louisiana Tech.
Brylie Crisp. She will study elementary education at Southern Arkansas University.
Sidney Gunnels. She will attend South Arkansas Community College for a degree in radiology technology.
Abby Harrington. She plans to study speech disorders at Ouachita Baptist University.
Claudia Ray. She will attend Southern Arkansas University.
Ellen Smith. Her college plans include a major in psychology.
Kate Story. She plans to major in early childhood education.
Garrett Waters. He will study ag-business at Southern Arkansas University.