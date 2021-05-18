Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at the Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday that he is appointing Magnolia native Beth Anne Rankin to the Arkansas Board of Education.
Dr. Rankin brings a life-long passion for education to the board. She attended the Magnolia Public School District K-12 and was a 1989 Honor Graduate and graduation speaker.
A double major in history and music, Dr. Rankin graduated magna cum laude from Ouachita Baptist University in 1994 and was named Outstanding Senior Ouachitonian Woman.
After earning a master of public administration from Southern Arkansas University in 2013, she completed her doctorate in education in 2020 at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education. She focused her doctoral capstone research on transformational teacher leadership.
During her year of service as Miss Arkansas 1994, Rankin was honored by the Arkansas State Legislature for presenting 158 youth leadership programs to over 75,000 Arkansas school students. In the Governor’s Office, Rankin served as State-Federal Affairs Policy Advisor to Gov. Mike Huckabee with the National Governors Association, Southern Governors Association, Council of State Governments, Capitol Hill, and the White House.
As founder of Beth Anne Productions, Rankin was a Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Nationally Certified Teacher of Music, speaker, leadership consultant, and director of K-12 music and choir at Columbia Christian School. Her experience includes serving as executive director of the Arkansas 529 College Investing Plans and associate director of Development in SAU’s Division of Advancement. She served on the Ouachita Baptist University’s Board of Trustees in 2015-2016.
Rankin is a former appointee to the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, the Daisy Gatson Bates Holiday Planning Committee, and the Arkansas Election Reform Study Commission. An organizational leadership consultant and teacher, she resides in Magnolia and is active in multiple ministries at Central Baptist Church, Magnolia Arts, and P.E.O., an international philanthropic education organization.