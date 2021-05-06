Magnolia High School television production instructor Alix Tiegs was recently notified that students in the MHS television production course had received awards in the 2021 A-State Creative Media Competition.
Arkansas State University hosts the competition.
The MHS team won first place in the Live Production category. Eleventh-grade student Jaden Bush won an individual Honorable Mention award in the Long-Form video category. Bush's video is entitled, "Smashing into E-sports at SAU."
All winners received certificates and were recognized at a live-streamed award ceremony on April 9 through the A-State Creative Media Production page. CLICK HERE to see the ceremony.
Jaden Bush's story, along with other stories from the television production students will be included in the year-end news broadcast. The release date for that broadcast is May 20 and can be seen on the PanthersTV YouTube page.
The last PanthersTV live broadcast of the year will be Magnolia High School's graduation ceremony. The date is set for May 20 with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.
The members of the MHS Television Production team that participated in the competition were Malaya Wincher, Riley Hall, Ja'Kayah Hill-Fields, Neiya Howell, Makala Leslie, Ke'Nia Land, Sha'Lanyce Jones, Ja'Shaun Hartsfield, Nicolas Green, Kah'Mijah Taylor, Morgan Holly, Romero Frazier, Devonte Dennis, Jaden Bush, Jackson Boyd, Gabriel Garcia, Ja'Quarius Easter, Carson Bridges, A'Darius Franks, Jarod Tatom and Dalton Claiborne.