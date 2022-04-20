Sarah Story was recently selected as the East Side Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Story is a special education teacher of a self-contained classroom at East Side.
Originally from Mount Pleasant, TX, she came to Magnolia in 2009 to attend Southern Arkansas University. She did her student teaching at East Side and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 2013. Story continued her education by pursuing and graduating with her master’s degree in special education in 2015. She has been working for the Magnolia School District for 9 years.
Her East Side family helped her plan her wedding to Andrew Story in 2016 and regaled her with tales of motherhood when she was getting ready to welcome their son Theo into the world in 2018. The East Side family has been by her side through all of the ups and downs of life, and she says that they are the reason that she is the teacher she is today.
In her free time, she enjoys running, reading psychological thrillers, and listening to true crime podcasts.
Her goal as a teacher is that each of her students will know that they are valued and important. She saw a quote once that stated, “Just because a student is non-verbal does not mean they have nothing to say.” She enjoys helping students, both verbal and non-verbal, learn how to express themselves and explore their world, while also developing their social and academic skills.
The greatest moments for her are when she sees her students begin to grasp concepts that they have struggled with in the past, whether it is a student who is only beginning to communicate using their voice or other communication system or tackling an academic skill that they have wrestled with for a long time.
She became a teacher because she believes that if people want to change the world, they do it by educating children and teaching them empathy, reasoning, communication, and to believe in themselves.
Story was honored, humbled and thankful to be chosen by her peers to represent East Side as Teacher of the Year and said it would be her privilege to be chosen as the Teacher of the Year for the district where she started her journey as a student teacher, and that continues to provide opportunities for her while challenging her to be the very best teacher she can be for her students and her peers.