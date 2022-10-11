Hope School District has been awarded a competitive federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) Grant from the U.S. Department of Education $14,999,987.
Hope is the only district in Arkansas to receive MSAP funding for the fiscal year.
The MSAP awards support efforts to develop and revitalize magnet schools with academically challenging and innovative instructional approaches designed to bring together students from different social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. The award will be paid over a five-year period.
In total, the MSAP awarded 19 grants for fiscal year 2022. These awards total approximately $111 million and are spread across 12 states.
District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley said, “Our goal is to make Hope Public Schools the premiere destination for education in Arkansas. The Magnet Grant provides a comprehensive approach to transforming education in Hope for students and families.”
The grant money will be used to transform the entire district into a magnet district, from Pre-K through 12th Grade, where graduation is reimagined. In the plan, all students would reach graduation with either an associate’s degree, substantial college hours, or a trade certification.
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Chancellor Dr. Christine Holt said, “We see this as a phenomenal opportunity to provide specialized, research-based curricula to enhance the learning opportunities of students. By doing this, we believe we will have a very competitive and employable workforce in the future.”
The HPS Pathways to Hope Project will provide a personalized, rich STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and public service focused learning environment to K-12 students at district campuses: Clinton Primary Elementary School with the theme of STEAM, Beryl Henry Elementary School with the theme of the Arts, Yerger Middle School with the theme of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), Hope Academy of Public Service with the theme of public service and media literacy and Hope High School with the theme of STEAM, public service and media literacy.
The Pathways to Hope Project creates a “cradle to college and career” system of schools and supports. The proposed project schools will implement innovative kids first strategies to ensure that all students have the resources and experience necessary for success.
Woven throughout the schools is the emphasis on connections with families from birth to graduation to create the environment necessary for all students to succeed in life. The district will also provide home-to-school advisors on the elementary and pre-k level for a wrap-around approach with families. This emphasis on learning pathways will take Hope Public Schools to a new level of excellence.