History was made last week at Magnolia High School when Jessica Aryee welcomed students.
When Aryee took over as principal, she was the first woman and the first African American to ever serve in that role.
“The first week of school was amazing and it was great seeing the students back on campus participating in activities and interacting with their peers and teachers,” Aryee said. “We are looking forward to an exciting year.”
Aryee said it is refreshing to see how much the world has evolved that she was selected for her post.
“When you group up as a double minority, African American and female, you spend a lot of time contemplating if you’ll ever be judged by your merit on what you bring to the table,” she said. “I am so grateful the school district and the community gave me the opportunity based solely on my experience and that I was the best person for the job. It had nothing to do with my race or my gender.”
Aryee said she was glad to see Magnolia was at the place where this is the case, and it allows her to do what she loves to do.
“They gave me the job because they saw my passion for education and my love for the community,” she said.
Aryee has been an educator for the past 24 years, and has been with the Magnolia School District since 2016. According to her resume, she has served as an assistant principal at Magnolia High School and served as the school improvement specialist and parent involvement coordinator.
“This allows me to analyze data and based on the information gathered, create strategic plans to improve student achievement and school climate,” her resume said. “As the parent involvement coordinator, I create opportunities for stakeholders to become involved in our school.”
Aryee began her career with the Little Rock School District in December 2000 to May 2003 but learned through this time as teaching pre-kindergarten and second and third grade, that she would better be suited for teaching slightly older students. So, she moved to El Dorado School District in August 2003 and taught fourth grade literacy for two years. Then she moved to middle school and taught sixth grade literacy until 2012. Next, she became the literacy facilitator at Retta Brown Elementary where she collaborated with other teachers on improving their literacy instruction.
Although many educators can look back to a teacher who inspired them in a positive way and led them to their careers, Aryee does not have that kind of story. Instead, she had a teacher who was critical of her reading skills who she now thanks for her achievement in education because she said she never wanted to make a child feel like she had felt ever again.
“I had a horrible second grade teacher and all I was trying to do was to get through a passage,” Aryee said. “If there were four classmates in front of me, while everyone else was reading, I was practicing and practicing, so I would know my paragraph. But one day, someone got out of order.”
“The teacher told me to read, and I froze and then I read the best I could,” she said. “She finally said, ugh, by the time it took you to read that we could have been going to lunch or recess.”
Once Aryee saw this former teacher in the grocery store and thought about telling her the influence she made in her life but decided against it.
“I had to let it go, but I had to realize that all the hugs I get now from kids are because she was that kind of reading teacher,” she said.
Despite her second-grade experience shaping into the person she became and making her know from that point on what she wanted to do with her life, Aryee said she never dreamed she would be in administration.
“It was the last thing I thought I would be doing. I didn’t buy into the administrative role because I didn’t want to lose the connection I had with my students,” she said. “I would be that teacher that taught her students how to not give up when stuff got hard.”
But around 2012, a now retired El Dorado principal told Aryee that she needed to be a principal because of the influence she would have on the entire campus. She saw Aryee’s knowledge of running a classroom, and knew it needed to be shared.
“She told me I needed to understand about principals touching lives and how I might touch the lives of 100 students in the classroom every day, but I would touch more as a principal if I could teach my philosophy on education to others.”
As far as her direct philosophy on education, it is normal for educators to say their philosophy is that all kids can learn, Aryee said. However, it goes beyond that, she said.
“Students are unique and in order for them to succeed we have to look at each individual child’s strengths and areas of growth and build upon it,” she said. “So instead of thinking of school as an opportunity to reach and teach all students, it’s important to think about each student. When you make it that specific it causes you to focus on what individual students need.”
The most challenging aspect of education facing Magnolia High School is not something that is unique to the school, she said. Most schools are still recovering from COVID-19 and the loss of direct instruction.
“We have developed a lot of bad habits as it relates to attendance, and some of the expectations we had pre-COVID. Getting high school students back into the rhythm of how school was pre-COVID is hard.”
Unfortunately, there are misconceptions that high school students are misbehaved, and Aryee said this is not true. She said one thing important about getting back into normal school routine is having visitors and guest speakers back on campus and this is something the students want.
Aryee is married to Benjamin Aryee, and he is from Accra, Ghana. The couple and their children, Joshua, 21, David, 18 and Keziah, 14, visited the country this summer.
“The educator in me still came out because we visited the University of Ghana, a high school and an elementary school,” she said. “They were still in session, so we were able to watch instruction and speak with the students. Such an amazing experience.”