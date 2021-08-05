The Magnolia School District will welcome students back for the first day of school on Monday, August 16.
All classes are currently scheduled for on-site instruction, with no virtual classes offered.
All schools will run on regular schedules with breakfasts and lunches provided the first day. Leading up to the first day of school, district faculty and staff will be involved in several days of professional development and other campus activities.
District employees will meet in the new Performing Arts Center on the campus of Magnolia High School on Monday, August 9. Superintendent John Ward will issue a formal welcome.
During the first day, staff members from each campus will provide presentations related to the overall theme of, "Relationships Matter."
On Tuesday, August 10, staff members will listen virtually to keynote speaker Ron Clark. Clark is a motivational speaker and author and the 2000 Disney American Teacher of the Year. He is a two-time New York Times Bestselling author, the subject of a television movie and the founder of the Ron Clark Academy.
Some of the other topics that will be presented during the week include:
-- Student Mentoring and Intervention Program
-- Active Shooter Intruder Response Training
-- Human Trafficking
-- Child Maltreatment Mandated Reporter Training
-- Title IX Training
-- Professional Learning Communities
On Friday, August 13, the district will host a Meet the Teacher Visitation Day.
Teachers and staff members from each campus will be available and all parents are encouraged to visit each of their child's teachers and establish a positive working relationship for the academic year.
This year, parents are asked to visit campuses on the following schedules. District teachers with school-age children will visit their teachers from 8-9 a.m.
Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center
Time slots will be scheduled to limit the number of parents visiting any one teacher at the same time. Teachers will call parents to notify them of their specific time slot.
East Side Elementary School
Parents will be mailed a letter notifying them of the schedule below to visit their teacher.
Last names beginning with:
A-F 9-10 a.m.
G-O 10-11 a.m.
P-Z 11 a.m.-noon
Central Elementary School
9-10:30 a.m. Third Grade
10:30 a.m.-noon. Fourth Grade
1-2:30 p.m. Fifth Grade
Magnolia Middle School
9-10:30 a.m. Eighth Grade
10:30 a.m.-noon. Seventh Grade
1-2:30 p.m. Sixth Grade
Magnolia High School
9 a.m.-noon. Ninth-Twelfth Grades