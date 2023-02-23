The Simmons First Foundation recently awarded two grants to campuses of the Magnolia School District.
The first grant was in the amount of $25,000 and was awarded to the Kindergarten Center at East Side to update its kindergarten playground. Judy Barham, counselor at the Kindergarten Center, wrote the proposal which is specifically for the consideration of inclusive playground equipment and shade structures.
Equipment was selected based upon its ability to offer engagement and encourage play among all students, with and without disabilities.
Simmons First Foundation awarded the second grant to Jessica Talley and Katy Nix, teachers at East Side Elementary and Magnolia High School. The $3,948 grant will be used to support the Coding Panthers on both the MHS and East Side campuses.
The grant funding will be used to purchase Sphero Mini and Sphero indi classroom robot packs to be shared between the Magnolia High School and East Side Elementary School.
After classes have worked coding these robots, a Family Code Night will be planned to showcase student coding skills and allow family members to learn to maneuver the bots through constructed obstacle courses.
High school students will serve as the "experts" and will help guide the elementary students through challenges as well as prepare and present new challenges for the elementary students to attempt.
Activities will include students on both campuses learning about the robots and how to code them, creation of lesson plans by the older students, opportunities for handling robots and learning to code, and finally the conduct of Family Code Night.
The Simmons First Foundation was established in 2014 to help give back to the communities that have been vital to the bank’s success.