Upgrades for the fire surveillance system at three schools were approved Monday by the Magnolia School Board.
The improvement will be made at Magnolia High School, Magnolia Middle School, and Central Elementary School.
Superintendent John Ward said the systems are usually included in new construction. The three older campuses have different systems monitored by different companies.
The upgrades will place the district’s entire fire surveillance system under the same company, ADT.
Ward said some of this expense will be covered by insurance claims resulting from some of the collapsed awnings during the February winter storm.
Projected costs are $113,583.84 at MMS, $8,357.90 at the MHS, and $96,500 at Central.
These are being installed now.
Upgrades to the intercom systems at the same three schools are taking place. This will be at a cost of $186,555.50.
In other board news:
-- Board approved a one-time $200 incentive payment to employees who provide proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This will be retroactive to the beginning of the vaccine’s availability. This will be paid through ESSER funds.
-- Board approved to refinance bonds issued in January 2020. Bonds will go out for bid October 27. This will try to take advantage of lower interest rates. The board hopes to save around $421,000 over the life of the bond.
-- Board approved allowing Ward to solicit bids for new activity buses. He said there are ESSER funds available that may be able to be used for this purpose. These would be outside the current bus lease agreement.
-- Board approved the food service bid from Ben E. Keith.
-- Board approved the milk/juice bid from Hiland Dairy and the grain/bread bid from Bimbo Bakeries.
-- Ward said there will be 37 teachers new to the district this year.
Ward said the district will follow the Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 quarantine and isolation protocols. Students and teachers who have been vaccinated will not have to go into quarantine unless they are showing symptoms.
The CDC is recommending that people wear masks indoors even if they have been vaccinated. The Arkansas State Legislature has made it illegal to mandate mask wearing in schools, although a special legislative session that starts today may overturn the rule.
Ward said the Magnolia district’s current plan is to encourage masks for those who are eligible to be vaccinated, but that masks will not be mandated.
Quarantined students will be accountable for meeting expectations for engagement based on each campus’s “ready for learning” plan. There is currently no virtual school option for the upcoming year.
The Magnolia Public Schools Foundation will hold a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26 to formally open the new Performing Arts Center. An open house for the general public will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29 at the PAC.
The next meeting will be September 13. The October and November meetings will be held on the first Monday of each month.
