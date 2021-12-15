The Magnolia School board met Monday for a brief meeting.
Superintendent John Ward told the board he would have a team review the 10-year strategic plan.
Ward discussed adding another person to the mentoring program. He suggested moving forward with plans to hire someone for the next school year.
Ward said the Performing Arts Center has been getting quite a bit of use. “I don’t think it’s getting as much use as it will in the future,” he said. “But it’s been busy enough for us to get our feet wet and see what we need, see what it’s going to take to operate it.”
Ward proposed to the board the hiring of an administrative assistant/event coordinator for the facility.