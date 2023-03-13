The Magnolia Middle School recently held its second annual 6th grade Science Fair.
The students competed in five categories: Environment Science, Engineering, Physical Science, Biology, and Medicine and Health.
This year all sixth grade science classes did group projects with all the work done within the classroom. The students had a common project, but each individual student had a unique hypothesis, experiments, and results. All individual winners will move on to compete at the Regional Science Fair to be held Friday, March 31 at Southern Arkansas University.
Judges selected winners from each category and chose an overall winner and an overall runner-up.
Competing in the Physical Science category, Jaxon Ellis was selected the 2023 Overall Winner with his project, "Does Color Influence How Heat Transfers?"
The Overall Runner-up award went to Makayla Douglas with her project, "The Best pH Level for Growing a Watermelon." Makayla competed in the Environmental category.
Science Fair Category Winners 2023
Physical Science
3rd -- Ma'Kiyah French, Methods for Cooling A Coke Can
3rd -- Alexiana Miller, The Effect of Color on the Temperature of Water After 20 Minutes.
2nd -- Lisa Core, The Effect of Color on the Temperature of Water After 20 Minutes.
1st -- Jaxson Ellis, Does Color Influence How Heat Transfers?
Biology
3rd -- Adrianna Loudermill, Germ-X or No Germ-X
2nd -- Braxton Busbee, Germs in the Classroom
1st -- Jacob Rodgers, Dirtiest Objects in a Classroom
Environmental
3rd -- Azeriqa Parker, pH Levels of Soils in Different Locations
3rd -- Eric Lu, Wind Energy
2nd -- EriOnna Gulley, Wind Energy
1st -- Makayla Douglas, The Best pH Level for Growing a Watermelon
Health and Medicine
3rd -- Londyn Lee, Vitamin C Levels
2nd -- Peyton Thompson, Vitamin C Levels
1st -- A'Niya Turner, Vitamin C in Fruits
Engineering
3rd -- Brently Walker, Sail Car
3rd -- Taylor Jolly, Distance Traveled by a Sail Car
2nd -- Alexis Martin, Marshmallow Catapult
1st -- Jayden Willis, The Stages
Overall Winner -- Jaxson Ellis
Overall Runner-up -- Makayla Douglas