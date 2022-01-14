The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Bearden High student Miller L. Green has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
Green is a junior at Bearden High School and an aspiring history professor. He actively volunteers helping the community with highway clean up, clothing donations, aluminum can recycling, Get The Filter Out Campaign (removing and properly disposing of cigarette butt litter to protect the environment), visiting the elderly, and the Power to The Period Campaign (collect unopened packages of feminine hygiene products and donating them).
Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning, experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,700,00 members in over 170 countries.