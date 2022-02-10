Counselors

Left to right, Magnolia School District counselors Karnesia George, Mary Heinze, Kelly Ribble, Jill Callicott, Judy Barham, Anissa Franks, and Carisa Owen. Not pictured, Tracy Card and Brandi Young.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed this as National School Counselor Week in Arkansas to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the U.S. school system and how students are different as a result of what they do.

National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students meet their college and career aspirations.

The Magnolia School District recognizes the contributions of nine school counselors employed by the district. Each day these counselors make significant contributions to lives of children.

The district appreciates the work these counselors do to provide a positive influence on the future of all students.

The Magnolia School District counselors include:

Judy Barham -- Kindergarten Center at East Side

Anissa Franks -- East Side Elementary School

Carisa Owen -- Central Elementary School

Karnesia George -- Central Elementary School

Brandi Young -- Magnolia Middle School

Kelly Ribble -- Magnolia Middle School

Tracy Card -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy

Mary Heinze -- Magnolia High School

Jill Callicott -- Magnolia High School

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you