Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed this as National School Counselor Week in Arkansas to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the U.S. school system and how students are different as a result of what they do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students meet their college and career aspirations.
The Magnolia School District recognizes the contributions of nine school counselors employed by the district. Each day these counselors make significant contributions to lives of children.
The district appreciates the work these counselors do to provide a positive influence on the future of all students.
The Magnolia School District counselors include:
Judy Barham -- Kindergarten Center at East Side
Anissa Franks -- East Side Elementary School
Carisa Owen -- Central Elementary School
Karnesia George -- Central Elementary School
Brandi Young -- Magnolia Middle School
Kelly Ribble -- Magnolia Middle School
Tracy Card -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy
Mary Heinze -- Magnolia High School
Jill Callicott -- Magnolia High School