Nevada High School has named its honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2021-2022 academic year.
All A’s
7th Grade: Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella Langston-English and Bella Petite
8th Grade: Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, A’mariya Haynie, Tatum John, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Paxtyn Tolar and Keyonte Wingfield
10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Aerilynn Tolar and Clay Walraven
11th Grade: JaNiya Harper
12th Grade: Jada Grant, Karsen Moss and Karsyn Taylor
A’s & B’s
7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, J.D. Barnes, Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Shatara Christopher, Alyssa Collins, Efryn McKinnon, Christena Meeker and Aiden Miller
8th Grade: Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Alishia Gulley, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey and Alexis Wise
9th Grade: Keirston Burks, Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner and Kalisa Williams
10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Makenzie McMullan, Payton Parker and Alexis Smith
11th Grade: Max Callicott, L.J. Dismuke-Christopher, Kemyah Jackson Tyneshia Young
12th Grade: Jamari Evans, Maximus Key, Madison Patrick and Tanner Woodell