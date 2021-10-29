Nevada High

Nevada High School has named its honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2021-2022 academic year.

All A’s

7th Grade: Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella Langston-English and Bella Petite

8th Grade: Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, A’mariya Haynie, Tatum John, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Paxtyn Tolar and Keyonte Wingfield

10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Aerilynn Tolar and Clay Walraven

11th Grade: JaNiya Harper

12th Grade: Jada Grant, Karsen Moss and Karsyn Taylor

A’s & B’s

7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, J.D. Barnes, Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Shatara Christopher, Alyssa Collins, Efryn McKinnon, Christena Meeker and Aiden Miller

8th Grade: Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Alishia Gulley, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey and Alexis Wise

9th Grade: Keirston Burks, Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner and Kalisa Williams

10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Makenzie McMullan, Payton Parker and Alexis Smith

11th Grade: Max Callicott, L.J. Dismuke-Christopher, Kemyah Jackson Tyneshia Young

12th Grade: Jamari Evans, Maximus Key, Madison Patrick and Tanner Woodell

