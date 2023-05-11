As part of the national Teach Children to Save campaign, Farmers Bank & Trust employees recently visited elementary and pre-K students throughout Columbia County to educate them on the basics of banking and financial literacy.
The employees stopped by McNeil Head Start, Emerson Elementary School, and Taylor Elementary School as part of the initiative. During the presentations, the young students learned about "wants" versus "needs" and how to put back funds to save for future purchases. They were also shown basic money-saving techniques and how to open a savings account.
The campaign began on April 27, National Teach Children to Save Day and ran through May 5.
"Learning the basics of saving at a young age is one of the most valuable financial lessons a person can receive," said Monty Harrington, Magnolia Market President at Farmers Bank & Trust. "Not only does it instill responsibility, but it also sets the foundation for a lifetime of financial success and security."
In all, Farmers Bank and Trust visited nearly 100 students to offer basic savings advice.