Magnolia High School seniors Sierra Putney and Angie Saldana were recently recognized as 2021 Governor's Scholastic Honors students.
They have the same grade point average, which ranks them as the top two students in the MHS senior class.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) directive on indoor venues, the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced on behalf of Governor Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson that the 2021 Governor's Scholastic Honors Day would be celebrated virtually this year.
Hutchinson expressed his admiration of the achievements Arkansas' most outstanding high school seniors have made, especially during these trying times. The Governor's Scholastic Honors Day is an annual event that highlights academic achievement throughout the state.