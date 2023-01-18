Thirty students representing classroom winners in the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades competed in the Magnolia Public School Virtual Spelling Bee on January 11.
The Spelling Bee was held on the campus of Central Elementary School. Each student competing received a medal.
Students competing from the fourth grade were Travis Glass, Tate Spurling, Phoenix McCallie, Joy Nsofor, Bree Bradshaw, Ethan Valencia, Carter Martin, and Fatima Ruiz Arriaga.
Spelling Bee contestants in the fifth grade were Levi Poindexter, Jazion Page, Kierstyn Beene, Addie Hughes, Emma Watson, Dredan Curry, Sophia Evans, Colton Bonds, and Lawson Willis.
Sixth grade students competing were Azeriqa Parker, J'Lynn Henderson, Jaliyah Sears, Khang Lu, Gracyn Barlow, Londyn Lee, Rider Mason, Tanner Snider, Corinna Christopher, Ja'Niya Howell, Carmen Divine, Amaj Wyrick, and Claire Owen.
Spelling Bee winners were:
1st Place -- Dredan Curry
2nd Place -- Claire Owen
3rd Place -- Ja'Niya Howell
Dredan Curry and Claire Owen will advance to the Columbia County Spelling Bee.