Several Magnolia High School students have recently earned finalist positions in the Arkansas State University Creative Media Competition to be held Friday, April 9.
The program allows students from across Arkansas to go for the gold in more than 14 categories in video and audio production, photography, online content production, graphic communication, video and audio talent. These students are currently enrolled in different levels of AV, film, TV production classes at MHS.
They are also members of Panther TV, an AV tech and film course that focuses on video production and live streaming. The course prepares students to be multifaceted in all forms of media production.
In Long Form Video (1 minute or more) Magnolia has three of the eight finalists:
Jaden Boyd -- "Eye of An Artist"
Nic Green -- "Life of a Baller"
Jayla Lambert, Chyna Neal, Darrell Jones, Jada Carter -- "Chem Lab Safety 101"
In Live Multi-Cam Broadcasts, Panther TV has two of eight finalist selections
Magnolia vs. Watson Chapel (Basketball)
Magnolia Senior Night (Basketball)
For Graphic Design, Magnolia has one of three finalists
Malaya Wincher -- Lady Panthers Logo