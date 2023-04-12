Magnolia teachers will be getting at least a $2,000 increase in their salaries for the 2023-24 school year.
The Magnolia School board approved the one-year increase during its regular meeting Monday.
This change comes following new laws coming from the legislature requiring all teachers salaries to be at least $50,000.
Magnolia teachers making less than $48,000 will receive an increase to $50,000. Teachers making more than $48,000 will receive an increase of $2,000.
Other highlights from the meeting:
-- Board approved the purchase of 450-500 computers from CDW for $253,255. This will replace two grades’ computers. Superintendent John Ward said it was a different computer than they’ve gotten in the past, a little heavier duty.
-- Board approved a new fire alarm system for the high school that will tie into the existing systems at the freshman academy. The cost will be $205,913.16 for the upgrade.
-- Board approved the audit report which had no findings.
-- Summer hours will be 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning May 31, through August 1.