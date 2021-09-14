Three campuses of the Hope Public Schools will pivot to virtual learning exclusively through the remainder of the week, HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley said Monday.
The number of students under COVID-19 quarantines prompted the decision for Clinton Primary School, Beryl Henry Elementary and the Hope Academy of Public Service.
The district will use the time to disinfect and clean the campuses prior to the resumption of face-to-face instruction on September 20.
Hope High, Yeager Middle School, CATS and the Pre-k Center will continue face-to-face instruction.
Families of students at the three affected school may pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Primary bus line. Tuesday will be the only day to pick up meals for the rest of the week. Enough meals for the week will be provided Tuesday.