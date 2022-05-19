A new elementary campus is well on its way to being a dream come true for Arkadelphia Public Schools.
The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday voted 5-0 to enter into a project agreement with the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation.
The $27.4 million project will be funded by $15 million in bonds (prior to the action the school board voted in favor of a resolution authorizing the bonds, to be repaid annually at $1.9 million), $4.6 million from ESSER funds, $4.4 million from funds the state has pledged, and $3.3 million from the district’s operating fund.
Architects are in the process of finalizing the blueprints, then the district will have to get authorization from the City of Arkadelphia to move forward with the construction prior to razing the old campus on Pine Street. The Community Safe Room and historic Peake Rosenwald campus will remain.
The new campus will keep its namesake, asserted school board president Casey Motl, following a February meeting, The Arkadelphian quoted board member Blake Bell as saying, “Peake will be Peake, end of discussion. And everything on that block will be Peake.”) Bell was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
