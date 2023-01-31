Magnolia High School has released its honor roll for the second nine-week and first semester grading periods of the 2022-2023 academic year.
CLICK THE EXCEL FILE to see the honor rolls.
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 8:32 am
Magnolia High School has released its honor roll for the second nine-week and first semester grading periods of the 2022-2023 academic year.
CLICK THE EXCEL FILE to see the honor rolls.